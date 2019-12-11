Recalled frozen burritos may contain bits of plastic

El Monterey Signature Burritos with egg, sausage and cheese. (Photo Provided/U.S. Department of Agriculture)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — A company is recalling its frozen breakfast burritos that may contain pieces of plastic.

Ruiz Food Products Inc. of South Carolina issued the recall for value packs containing 12 individually wrapped egg, sausage and cheese burritos made Oct. 15.

Three consumers complained about pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic in the burritos. No injuries have been reported.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture says in an alert that burritos may be in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods consumer line at 800-772-6474.