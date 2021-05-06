National

Records: Speed likely factor in Arizona tour bus crash killing Indiana woman

This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. One person died, and two were critically injured. The cause of the rollover is under investigation. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — A crash report on a tour bus that flipped in Arizona on its way to the Grand Canyon, killing one passenger from southern Indiana, doesn’t draw any conclusions about the cause.

But, records released by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office point to speed as a factor.

Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Las Vegas-based Comedy on Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment and flipped on its side in January. The bus was headed to Grand Canyon West outside the national park.

Authorities say they’re awaiting toxicology tests on the driver and an autopsy report on an Indiana woman who died before wrapping up the investigation.

Shelley Ann Voges, 53, of Boonville, died in the Jan. 22. crash.

There were 48 people on the bus, including the driver, authorities said. More than 40 people were hospitalized.

News 8 contributed to this report.