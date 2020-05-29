Release of 911 call after fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor leads to large protest in Louisville, Kentucky

Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed during a police raid of her Kentucky apartment. Now, the Louisville Metro Police Department will change its policy to require body cameras and change search warrant sign-offs. (Photo Provided/Change.org via CNN)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/CNN/WISH) — The boyfriend of a Kentucky woman shot by police in her home told a 911 operator “somebody shot my girlfriend” after police burst into the apartment.

Kenneth Walker made the call after his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot by Louisville police. The audio was released to media outlets Thursday.

The 26-year-old black emergency medical tech was shot eight times on March 13 after police knocked down the door without knocking during a narcotics warrant search.

No drugs were found in the home.

Walker can be heard on the call crying and calling Taylor’s name.

The release of the call led to a large protest involving hundreds of people in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Video from the protest was shown on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

Last week, the FBI said it has opened an investigation into the shooting death.

Robert Brown, special agent in charge for the FBI Louisville, issued a statement Thursday that said in part, “The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner.” She declined further comment on the investigation.

The FBI’s confirmation of an investigation came after the Louisville Metro Police Department announced that it would require all sworn officers to wear body cameras and change how the department carries out search warrants. They’re the first steps toward improving police accountability, Mayor Greg Fischer said at a news conference, in which he repeatedly referred to Taylor’s death as a “tragedy.”

The shooting also led to the resignation of Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad.

Information from CNN Newsource and The Associated Press were used to compile this report.