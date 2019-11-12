Remains found in Alabama during search for missing girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) — Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing last week found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

The team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities are working to confirm the victim’s identification, according to the statement.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has said Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, hasn’t spoken with investigators since that day. The sheriff, who is not related to the Williams family, has called Brianna Williams a person of interest in the case.

Brianna Williams has been staying at the Jacksonville naval air base she works, authorities said.

Investigators issued a release Monday asking whether anyone had seen the child and her mother in a black Honda Accord between Jacksonville and Alabama within the past two weeks.

Brianna Williams is from the county in which the remains were found, according to FirstCoastNews.com .

State, federal and local authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.