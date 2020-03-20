National

Remains of missing Colorado 11-year-old boy found in Florida

by: Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a Colorado boy reported missing by his stepmother, who was later arrested and charged with his death.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the remains of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch were found in Pace, on the Florida Panhandle.

Investigators are asking for information if anyone saw the boy’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, in Pace or nearby Pensacola between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5.

Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he never returned after leaving to go to a friend’s house. 

