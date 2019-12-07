Remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor 78 years later

(WISH) — Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The surprise raid on the U.S. Navy base near Honolulu killed more than 2,400 Americans, and thrust the United States into World War II.

Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in August 1994.

Remembrance events are held every year at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

This year, the annual commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of the attack will continue as planned on Saturday.

The ceremony comes days after a U.S. sailor killed two civilian workers and injured another before killing himself at the naval base.

Saturday’s ceremony will include the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet Band, a Hawaiian blessing, wreath presentations, a rifle salute by the U.S. Marine Corps and a vintage aircraft flyover.

Locally, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will speak at a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony at Riverside High School at 11 a.m. That’s located at 3010 N White River Pkwy. E Dr.

Hogsett will also toss a ceremonial wreath during the ceremony. The event is open to the public.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.