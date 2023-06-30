Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Rep. George Santos set to appear in federal court on fraud and money laundering charges

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos is set to make another appearance in federal court on Friday.

It’s his first time in court since pleading not guilty last month to charges of money laundering, wire fraud, theft of public services and making false statements to Congress.

The hearing is expected to focus on scheduling future court dates as the case against Santos moves forward.

The freshman Representative has decried the federal investigation as a witch hunt and insisted he will continue to seek reelection for his New York seat. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss...
National News /
Local musician honors gospel for...
Celebrating Moments /
CNN: Russian General Sergey Surovikin...
International News /
Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s...
National News /
Indiana Supreme Court lifts 1...
Indiana News /
Friday’s business headlines
Business /
Supreme Court rules for a...
National News /
Crews from Ohio, Tennessee helping...
Local News /