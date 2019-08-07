Rep. Joaquin Castro tweets names, employers of Trump San Antonio donors

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, accompanied by other member of Congress, speaks about a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s emergency border security declaration on Capitol Hill, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Washington. House Democrats have introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued last week to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border, setting up a fight that could result in Trump’s first-ever veto. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) – There was a Twitter battle Tuesday between Democratic texas representative Joaquin Castro and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

It erupted after Joaquin– brother of presidential candidate Julian Castro — posted the names and employers of President Trump’s top donors in the San Antonio area.

The information is publicly available since campaigns must disclose high-dollar donors.

But McCarthy and other Republicans took issue with Castro’s actions.

McCarthy tweeted: “what happened to ‘when they go low, we go high?'”

Castro responded that he didn’t target or harass anyone in his social media post.

Trump’s reelection campaign sharply criticized Castro as well, accusing him of inviting the harassment of public citizens.