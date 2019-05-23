Report: Amazon developing wearable device that can read human emotions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amazon may be taking things to a whole new level.

The company is reportedly developing a voice-activated wearable device that can recognize human emotions, Bloomberg reports.

If successful, the device could potentially tell the emotional state of the person wearing the device just by the sound of his or her voice, the publication reports.

Eventually, the technology would even be able to advise humans how to better interact with others, according to internal Amazon documents that were revealed to Bloomberg explaining how the device would work.

YThe tech would link to an app on your phone and you’d wear it on your wrist, like an Apple watch.

It “has microphones paired with software that can discern the wearer’s emotional state from the sound of his or her voice,” according to Bloomberg.

The device is reportedly in the works thanks to a collaboration between Amazon and hardware development firm Lab126, which is behind Amazon’s Fire phone and Echo smart speaker.