Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. The New England Patriots won 33-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (WISH) – The Washington Redskins have fired their head coach Jay Gruden, according to several reports.

The #Redskins move on from coach Jay Gruden, who by the end was likely waiting for this to happen and is obviously not surprised. A lost season in Washington, but the early move gives them a chance to start their search in earnest — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Jay Gruden has been fired by the ‘Redskins, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 7, 2019

Gruden’s dismissal comes after the NFC East Redskins lost Sunday at home to the New England Patriots 33-7.

The Redskins are now 0-5 on the season.

It’s unclear at this time who will take over head coaching duties for the team.