Indiana House GOP lawmakers split on Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of northern Syria has unmuzzled GOP lawmakers in a manner seldom seen since Trump entered the White House.
Republicans in Congress are repudiating Trump’s decision, using terms like a “dark day,” a “betrayal” and “really delusional.”
The House voted by an overwhelming 354-60 to voice its opposition to Trump’s troop pullback. Republicans voted 129-60 for the nonbinding measure.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the chamber’s two other top GOP leaders joined in lawmakers’ lopsided slap at Trump’s decision.
House GOP from Indiana members were split on the resolution.
The following Indiana representatives opposed the decision:
- Susan Brooks
- Andre Carson
- Jackie Walorski
- Pete Visclosky
- Larry Bucshon
- Jim Banks
The following Indiana representatives approved:
- James Baird
- Greg Pence
- Trey Hollingsworth