National

Research group: Cost to raise child to age 17 rises to more than $310,605

(CNN) — The cost of raising a child through high school has, you guessed it, gone up thanks to inflation.

For a married, middle-income couple, it now takes on average $310,605 to raise a child born in 2015 through the age of 17.

That comes out to more than $18,000 a year on average.

The Brookings Institution research group came up with the estimate, based on numbers from the U.S. Agriculture Department, for a couple with two children.

The price tag includes a range of child expenses, including food, health care, clothing, child care and activities.

Back in 2015, a federal government projection put the total child-raising cost at more than $233,000.

A senior fellow at Brookings suggests many couples will take more time to consider whether to have a first or second child.