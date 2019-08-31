RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stable after prison stabbing

Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. For the 15th time, officials denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, after hearing Wednesday from another person who was shot that night and called for the release of Sirhan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin is hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a Southern California prison.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the stabbing of Sirhan Sirhan took place Friday afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.

A corrections department statement says the wounded inmate was hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement did not name the victim, but a government source with direct knowledge confirmed to The Associated Press that it was Sirhan. The source spoke under condition of anonymity, citing prison privacy regulations.

The stabbing was first reported by TMZ.

Sirhan was convicted of fatally shooting Kennedy immediately after the New York senator declared victory in the 1968 California Democratic presidential primary.

Prison officials say Sirhan’s attacker has been identified.