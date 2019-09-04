Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Union County are asking for help locating a roller coaster stolen from the fairgrounds.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, the Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was reported stolen from the fairgrounds, located at 845 N. Main Street, in Marysville.

The roller coaster, which is about 20 feet in length, was on a purple and green trailer, and has alligator designed train cars.

The trailer had a rear license plate of 22-1246A with a Maine registration.

Deputies are searching for a white Dodge Ram 2500 (or larger) model with a flat-bed, that was pictured pulling the stolen trailer at the intersection of S.R. 31 and Mill Road at about 7:10pm, August 27. The truck had no visible front license plate.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the missing roller coaster to call Deputy Kevin Rigano at 937-645-4110 or Lieutenant Mike Justice at 937-645-4130.