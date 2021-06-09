San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter; no suspected injuries

SAN ANTONIO (AP/WISH) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown as police and military officials say they’re searching for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside Joint Base San Antonio.
Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown.
An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.” A spokeswoman for Joint Base San Antonio said she could not immediately provide any information but that officials were preparing a statement.
A subsequent statement told staff to continue to shelter in place.
San Antonio police said they were “assisting” in the situation but referred questions to the base.
The Air Force base tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon saying there were no suspected injuries.
Officials did not offer any description of the suspected shooters.
Authorities believe the shooting happened outside Valley Hi Gate on the base. San Antonio police are helping emergency responders search for the shooters, the tweet said.
No other details have been released.