San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter; no suspected injuries

Authorities are responding to an active shooter call at an Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. (Provided Photo/KSAT via CNN)

SAN ANTONIO (AP/WISH) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown as police and military officials say they’re searching for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside Joint Base San Antonio.

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown.

An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.” A spokeswoman for Joint Base San Antonio said she could not immediately provide any information but that officials were preparing a statement.

A subsequent statement told staff to continue to shelter in place.

San Antonio police said they were “assisting” in the situation but referred questions to the base.

The Air Force base tweeted an update Wednesday afternoon saying there were no suspected injuries.

Officials did not offer any description of the suspected shooters.

📢#ActiveShooter update:



➡There are no suspected injuries at this time.

➡The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.

➡JBSA emergency responders are working with the SAPD to clear the area and search for the shooters. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

Authorities believe the shooting happened outside Valley Hi Gate on the base. San Antonio police are helping emergency responders search for the shooters, the tweet said.

No other details have been released.