School bus driver caught with both hands on phone while driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WISH) — Cell phone video caught a school bus driver with both hands on her phone while driving the bus.

WSOC in Charlotte reports that a parent sent the station the video. The mother that contacted the station has removed her child from the bus.

The station asked if the driver is still operating buses but has not received a response.

The school corporation issued a statement, saying in part, “CMS transportation takes the safety and security of the students seriously.”

