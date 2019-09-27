School tells family to pray about incident after boys cut girl’s dreadlocks

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WISH) — A family has filed a police report after three boys restrained a girl and cut her dreadlocks. The family says the school hasn’t done anything about the incident but told the family to pray about it.

WJLA reports that 12-year-old Amari Allen was restrained by three classmates at recess on Monday.

She says the classmates, who are white, held her against her will, calling her hair ugly and nappy.

“They put my hands around my back, put their hands over my mouth and started to cut my hair,” Allen says.

Her grandmother says the girl was enrolled at Immanuel Christian School, a private Christian school, for a safe experience.

The family says a meeting with the school was unsatisfying.

Allen says she has compassion for the boys that did this.

“Something could have happened that made them do this, because I know that’s the source of most bullying,” Allen said.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.