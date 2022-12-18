National

Search underway for kayaker who disappeared underwater in Great Smoky Mountains

Emergency personnel are searching for a man who was last seen kayaking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(WLOS)
by: Kari Barrows
Posted: / Updated:

 GATLINBURG, Tennessee (WLOS) — Emergency personnel are searching for a man who was last seen kayaking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park Service officials said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface.

Rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team are on scene searching for the kayaker, a press release notes.

“High water level from recent rain is complicating recovery efforts,” the park service says.

Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye is closed to accommodate emergency traffic. American Medical Response (AMR) is also assisting the NPS.

The Sinks is a short waterfall, “but its volume includes the entire flow of Little River,” according to the National Park Service.

No further information is available at this time, the press release said.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Adama Sanogo shines as No. 3 UConn stays unbeaten against Butler

College Basketball /

No. 8 Kansas romps to 84-62 victory over No. 14 Indiana

College Basketball /

Rihanna shares first glimpse of child with A$AP Rocky in adorable TikTok video

Entertainment /

Billie Eilish duets ‘My Hero’ with Dave Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.