Sex criminal allegedly throws pitcher, hits judge in head

(AP) – A twice-convicted sex criminal now faces even more charges after allegedly hurling a metal pitcher at the head of a Maryland judge. A sheriff’s spokeswoman says 36-year-old Travis Burroughs grabbed a water pitcher on Wednesday and threw it across the courtroom, hitting Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard.

She quickly called a recess to get medical treatment and was left with a bump on her forehead.

The judge had just sentenced Burroughs to 70 years of a life sentence for sodomy and false imprisonment. He was already serving 80 years on earlier convictions of rape, assault and false imprisonment.