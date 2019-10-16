Sex trafficked girl, 15, dies by suicide

HOUSTON (WISH) — A Texas family wants justice after their daughter, a sex trafficking victim, died from suicide.

KTRK in Houston reports that Letty Serrano took her own life on Oct. 12. Two years ago, she was drugged and taken by sex traffickers.

Her family says she was never the same.

“We got her back damaged,” Cynthia Rivera, Letty’s grandmother, told KTRK.

After she went missing, she was found in a park after being drugged and abused.

“She was taken by an older man. She was drugged. Her story is that she was abused by different men,” Rivera said.

The family wants the community to know how prevalent sex trafficking is around Houston.

Her father told KTRK that Letty was a different person afterwards and that he wants justice. He wants the men who victimized her to be behind bars.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.