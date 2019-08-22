Shelter dog becomes Disney star in upcoming ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake

Photo of the dog in Lady and the Tramp. (Provided Photo/CNN)

(CNN) – A rescue dog from a Phoenix animal shelter is going to star in Disney’s remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

“Monte” is a two-year-old terrier mix rescued by animal services in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

But he was transferred to Phoenix, where animal trainers were looking for rescue dogs to cast in the live remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Monte was chosen for the role.

A trainer adopted him and says Monte has been a happy guy filming and making public appearances and the managers at the Halo Animal Rescue are thrilled.

erin denmark/ outreach manager, halo animal rescue:

“In 25 years of Halo helping animals live on, we haven’t had a movie star. so we’re getting goosebumps constantly when we hear the phone ring and wanting to hear more about monte and his life in Hollywood,” said Halo outreach manager, Erin Denmark.

Disney says all the rescue dogs featured in the film were placed in “forever homes” when production ended.

The film comes out Nov. 12 on Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus.