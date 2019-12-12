Sheriff: Disney security guard shows up naked to human trafficking sting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 100 people were arrested in an undercover sting in Florida, including a Disney security guard and a pastor.

WLFA reports that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects during “Operation Santa’s Naughty List,” a six-day investigation.

One of the suspects is Rodney Davis, a 56-year-old security guard at Disney.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Davis was naked when he arrived at the sting house.

“He didn’t have a stitch of clothes on but he was carrying a shirt, I guess in case of an emergency,” Polk said.

Seven of the men were attempting to solicit sex with children, Judd said.

