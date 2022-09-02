National

Sheriff: Man left dead animals at Parkland massacre memorial

This photo provided by Broward Sheriff’s Office shows Robert Mondragon. Mondragon has been charged with leaving dead animals on three separate occasions at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland school massacre, officials said Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Broward Sheriff’s Office via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing charges that he left dead animals three times at a memorial for the 17 victims of the Parkland high school massacre.

Authorities said Friday that 29-year-old Robert Mondragon left a dead duck, raccoon and opossum on bench that is part of the memorial garden outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He was charged with defacing a monument, a felony.

He was also charged with violating probation of a previous indecent exposure and assault conviction.

His attorney, Andrew Coffey, said Mondragon had a difficult and traumatic childhood. He said Mondragon was the child victim in a criminal case that is pending.

He declined to give further details.