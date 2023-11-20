Shippers anticipate being able to meet holiday demand

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, the tails of three UPS aircraft are shown parked at Miami International Airport in Miami. Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service have capacity to meet projected demand this holiday season, which is cheery news for shippers and shoppers alike. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(AP) — Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service have capacity to meet projected demand this holiday season, which is cheery news for shoppers and shippers alike.

Like last year, there’s expected to be little drama compared to struggles during the pandemic when people hunkered down at home and turned to online shopping while major carriers including the Postal Service simultaneously struggled with absences and a flood of parcels.

Satish Jindel from ShipMatrix says carriers have a capacity of delivering more than 110 million parcels daily compared to a projected holiday peak of 82 million parcels per day.