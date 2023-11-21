Shots fired in suburban Dayton, Ohio, Walmart

Shots rang out the night of Nov. 20, 2023, at the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton. (Photo via Video from WHIO via CNN)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WISH) — Shots rang out Monday night at a suburban Dayton, Ohio, Walmart Supercenter, police say.

Authorities had no reported any injuries as of 9:40 p.m. Monday.

The store had been cleared and secured, police said on social media at 9:40 p.m., but provided no details on what had happened. They said no active threat exists.

Images from the scene about 8:30 p.m. showed dozens of police vehicles and emergency medical personnel.

WHIO reports the Greene County Coroner’s Office has been called to the shooting scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

Beavercreek is about a 15-minute drive east of downtown Dayton. The Walmart sits off I-675 near the North Fairfield Road interchange.