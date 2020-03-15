National

Simone Biles claps back at USA Gymnastics after they wish her happy birthday

by: CNN Wire
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Simone Biles’ quest for answers about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal is not stopping, not even on her birthday.

The Olympic gold medalist turned 23 on Saturday and USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body in the United States, posted on Twitter to celebrate.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time, @simonebiles! We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!” USAG tweeted.

And Biles had a very specific birthday request for them.

“how about you amaze me and do the right thing… have an independent investigation,” Biles tweeted.

Biles is one of several Olympic medalists and athletes who have criticized USAG’s proposed $215 million settlement for survivors of Nassar’s sexual abuse.

Nassar, once a celebrated sports physician for the USAG national team and Michigan State University, is serving an effective life sentence on charges of child pornography and sexual misconduct in both federal and state courtrooms after more than 150 women and girls said he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

USAG, the sport’s governing body in the United States, filed for bankruptcy in late 2018 as it struggled to recover from the wide-ranging scandal that landed Nassar in prison. The US Olympic Committee began taking steps to revoke USAG’s governing body status in November 2018.

Biles, who said she was abused by the former Team USA doctor, has been publicly calling for an independent investigation by USAG and the US Olympic and Paralympic committees into the scandal for months.

Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported that USAG withheld the investigation of the doctor’s sexual abuse from Biles despite the fact she was among the first athletes USAG learned were uncomfortable with the doctor.

A 2019 report detailing an 18-month congressional investigation into the Nassar scandal, said that the FBI, USAG, the US Olympic Committee and Michigan State all had a chance to stop Nassar’s abuse and “failed to do so.”

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NATIONAL STORIES

Cleveland State basketball coach tests positive for coronavirus

by: The Associated Press /

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier has tested positive for the coronavirus.

CSU, in a statement released Saturday night, says Kielsmeier is the first confirmed case of the virus at the school, as confirmed by Cuyahoga County health officials.

The university says it is doing everything it can to support Kielsmeier in his recovery and is making sure anyone who came in close contact with the coach is being contacted and given the best medical advice and support.

Kielsmeier said in the statement that it has been a very challenging couple of days and that he is beginning to feel better and looks forward to getting back to 100%.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

International /

Chilly Sunday ahead, warming up this week

News /

Oregon reports first coronavirus death

Medical /

Biden wins endorsement from NEA, nation’s largest union

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.