Sip and save this September with Starbucks’ BOGO deal for reward members

(WISH) — Thursdays just got a whole lot better for coffee lovers. Starbucks, one of the world’s leading fast-food chains, has announced an exciting new promotion exclusively for their Starbucks Reward members. Starting on Sept. 7, 2023, and running until Sept. 28, 2023, every Thursday afternoon after 12 p.m., members can indulge in a fantastic buy-one-get-one-free deal.

It’s important to note that this offer is valid solely for Starbucks’ handcrafted fall drinks, which, fortunately, come in a variety of delicious options. These include the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the Iced Apple Crisp Oak Milk Shaken Espresso, and the Iced Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte.

This promotion follows closely on the heels of Starbucks’ July event, “Summer WINS-DAY’S,” during which members could enjoy any cold Starbucks beverage at a 50 percent discount after 1 p.m.

Starbucks has gained a reputation for offering its members some of the best deals on beverages. It all begins with Starbucks Rewards, where members earn stars with each purchase. These stars can be redeemed for various customizations on drinks, such as extra espresso shots, free beverages, complimentary bakery items, free lunches, take-home coffee packages, and select Starbucks merchandise.

Joining Starbucks Rewards is a straightforward process; all one needs to do is download the app, provide an email address, phone number, and birthdate. Additionally, members receive special birthday freebies.

So, make it a habit to visit Starbucks every Thursday afternoon with a friend to enjoy this enticing buy-one-get-one deal throughout the entire month. This promotion serves as an excellent prelude to Starbucks’ annual “Red Cup” day, where members receive a complimentary hot reusable cup when they order one of Starbucks’ handcrafted holiday beverages.