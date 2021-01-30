Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart to host Puppy Bowl

If you like puppies, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, then you're going to love one Super Bowl Sunday pregame show on Feb. 7.

The two friends will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl and their own dogs will be there, too. Snoop has two French bulldogs. Martha also has two French bulldogs and two Chow Chows.

Before the game, the rapper and culinary icon will have competitions to create the “paw-fect” party snack and a puppy bowl-themed cocktail.

Snoop and Stewart will sport orange and blue jerseys for Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

If you aren’t familiar with the puppy bowl, it’s meant to mimic a football game with puppies playing inside a small stadium. The puppies are from shelters.

This year, the puppy players will represent Annenberg Petspace, a pet adoption service in Los Angeles; Paw Works, an adoption service in Thousand Oaks, California; and spcaLA, a Los Angeles nonprofit animal welfare organization.

The Puppy Bowl pregame show will air on Animal Planet and stream on Discovery Plus at 2 p.m., before the Super Bowl game.