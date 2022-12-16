National

Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores

FILE - The Starbucks logo is displayed in the window of a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Workers at more than 100 U.S. Starbucks stores are scheduled to go on strike Thursday, Nov. 17, the same day the company plans its annual giveaway of reusable holiday cups. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AP) — Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday.

The walkouts are part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. Starbucks Workers United says more than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out.

The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.

More than 264 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year. Bargaining has begun but Starbucks hasn’t reached a contract agreement with the union at any store.

Starbucks opposes the unionization effort.