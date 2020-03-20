National

Stolen trailer with 18,000 pounds of ‘bathroom paper products’ found, deputies say

by: WGHP Digital Desk
Posted: / Updated:

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer was stopped on Interstate 40 with a stolen trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of “bathroom paper products,” the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they followed the tractor-trailer Wednesday to a warehouse a short distance off the interstate.

The sheriff’s office determined the 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was stolen locally and was being used to haul 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products. The sheriff’s office clarified that this is the kind of paper towel one finds in restrooms.

No one was immediately arrested.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

US domestic air travel sees ‘virtual shutdown’; American to cancel 55,000 flights in April

National /

Driver dies in truck crash in rural Clinton County

Local /

Unprecedented sales volumes at grocery stores

Inside INdiana Business /

IPS, Gleaners to distribute boxes of food to students and families during health crisis

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.