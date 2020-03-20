Stolen trailer with 18,000 pounds of ‘bathroom paper products’ found, deputies say

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer was stopped on Interstate 40 with a stolen trailer loaded with 18,000 pounds of “bathroom paper products,” the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they followed the tractor-trailer Wednesday to a warehouse a short distance off the interstate.

The sheriff’s office determined the 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was stolen locally and was being used to haul 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products. The sheriff’s office clarified that this is the kind of paper towel one finds in restrooms.

No one was immediately arrested.