Students compete in National Spelling Bee this week

(NEXSTAR) – The country’s best youth spellers are all in Washington right now.

Tuesday marked the start of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

More than 560 students are competing for the title.

Preliminary rounds run through Wednesday and that’s when we’ll find out who made it to the finals.

There are 16 spellers competing from Indiana.

Owen Norwalk, Indianapolis

Alesya Rathinasamy, Muncie

Riya Koya, Carmel

Braydon Crowder, Paoli

John Spahr, Peru

Jaxson Hundt, South Bend

Alexandra Ying, West Lafayette

Pritikaa Biswas, Carmel

Aryan Sant, Carmel

Andrew Toney, Winchester

Catlin Pooler, Indianapolis

Noah Couch, Greencastle

Nachiket Magesh, Schereville

Yena Park, Bloomington

Grant Flora, Ligonier

Pranav Chandar, Newburgh

“I’m really excited to be here. It’s already a great achievement to have won the regional spelling bee and have made it to the national spelling bee. I hope I do really well here,” said Pranav Chandar.

The finals will take place Friday and the winner will get $50,000.