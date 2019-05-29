Students compete in National Spelling Bee this week

(NEXSTAR) – The country’s best youth spellers are all in Washington right now.
Tuesday marked the start of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
More than 560 students are competing for the title.
Preliminary rounds run through Wednesday and that’s when we’ll find out who made it to the finals.
There are 16 spellers competing from Indiana.
- Owen Norwalk, Indianapolis
- Alesya Rathinasamy, Muncie
- Riya Koya, Carmel
- Braydon Crowder, Paoli
- John Spahr, Peru
- Jaxson Hundt, South Bend
- Alexandra Ying, West Lafayette
- Pritikaa Biswas, Carmel
- Aryan Sant, Carmel
- Andrew Toney, Winchester
- Catlin Pooler, Indianapolis
- Noah Couch, Greencastle
- Nachiket Magesh, Schereville
- Yena Park, Bloomington
- Grant Flora, Ligonier
- Pranav Chandar, Newburgh
“I’m really excited to be here. It’s already a great achievement to have won the regional spelling bee and have made it to the national spelling bee. I hope I do really well here,” said Pranav Chandar.
The finals will take place Friday and the winner will get $50,000.