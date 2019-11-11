Substitute teacher arrested, fired after student beating caught on video

KYLE, Texas (WISH) — A substitute teacher in Texas has been fired and arrested after she was caught on video attacking a student.

KEYE reports that 32-year-old Tiffani Lankford was arrested for the attack on the teenage student. KEYE reports that it is unknown what led up to the encounter.

She can be seen punching the girl, then stomping on her head when she is down.

Lankford has been charged with second-degree felony assault for the attack on the girl inside of a foreign language class at Lehman High School.

The girl was taken to a hospital. An attorney for the girl’s family says she has suffered “severe injuries” from the attack.

The school district said Lankford had worked for the district since August.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.