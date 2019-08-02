Suicide hotline number, ‘your life matters’ message carved into corn maze

MENOMONIE, Wis. (CNN) — A Wisconsin corn maze has a mental health message to spread — “your life matters.”

The maze has had different designs over the years, but this year, the owners decided to focus on suicide prevention to mark the upcoming fall season.

The maze also includes the National Suicide Hotline number, which is 1-800-273-TALK, or 1-800-273-8255.

The owners, Julie and John Govin, lost a family member to suicide six months ago.

So it’s not only a message they’re hoping to get out to everyone else, it’s something to keep them going, too.