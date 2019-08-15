Survey says Americans can’t afford vacation anymore

National

by: KRON Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’ve ever found yourself researching that trip to Fiji or Paris yet backing out once you remember how much is left in your bank account, you aren’t alone.

68% of Americans skipped a recreational activity in the last year because it would hit their wallets too hard, according to a new online survey by personal finance website Bankrate.

The study also revealed:

  • 42% skipped vacations
  • 32% didn’t attend a music concert
  • 28% refused an opportunity to eat out with family and friends
  • 26% passed on attending a professional sports game, trip to the zoo, amusement park or aquarium
  • 25% didn’t go to the movies

The 2,504 people surveyed cited cost 43% of the time as to why they made those decisions, followed by paying off credit card and student loan debts, then saving.

50% of people surveyed said the activity was “not worth paying for.”

The age group that couldn’t afford vacations the most was millennials, with 21% saying it’s due to student debt.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: