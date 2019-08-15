Survey says Americans can’t afford vacation anymore

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’ve ever found yourself researching that trip to Fiji or Paris yet backing out once you remember how much is left in your bank account, you aren’t alone.

68% of Americans skipped a recreational activity in the last year because it would hit their wallets too hard, according to a new online survey by personal finance website Bankrate.

The study also revealed:

42% skipped vacations

32% didn’t attend a music concert

28% refused an opportunity to eat out with family and friends

26% passed on attending a professional sports game, trip to the zoo, amusement park or aquarium

25% didn’t go to the movies

The 2,504 people surveyed cited cost 43% of the time as to why they made those decisions, followed by paying off credit card and student loan debts, then saving.

50% of people surveyed said the activity was “not worth paying for.”

The age group that couldn’t afford vacations the most was millennials, with 21% saying it’s due to student debt.