National

Survivor of 1945 USS Indianapolis sinking, Granville Crane dies at age 95

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the three remaining survivors of the 1945 sinking of the USS Indianapolis heavy cruiser died Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post made Thursday.

Granville Crane, 95, joined the USS Indianapolis crew in April 1943 at age 16, at the height of World War II. He was one of the youngest crew members to join during the war. “He was aboard for eight of the ship’s ‘thriller battles,’ as he later called them,” the USS Indianapolis organization’s Facebook post said.

Crane often talked how he survived the torpedoing and sinking with a group of other service members. A Japanese submarine torpedoed the cruiser July 30, 1945, between the Mariana Islands and the Philippines. As he waited with other service members to be rescued, Crane recalled how he clung to his Christian faith, and prayed aloud but made no bargains with God.

After his time in the service, Crane became a pastor.

Crane was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Dorado, Arkansas, according to the USS Indianapolis organization’s database.

Crane’s name is on the USS Indianapolis CA-35 Memorial, which sits along the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis south of West St. Clair Street.