National

Suspect arrested after shooting along Mardi Gras parade route leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured in New Orleans

(CNN) — One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting along a Mardi Gras parade route Sunday night, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

“We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter,” New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said at a news conference. “Whether he’s the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation.”

The shooting injured a young girl, a woman and three men, including one who was later pronounced dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The other four victims are in stable condition, the department said.

The gunfire erupted along the route of the popular Krewe of Bacchus parade, traditionally held in the run-up to the city’s raucous Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday. The parade was scheduled to begin shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

After hearing gunshots around 9:30 p.m. local time, police officers responded to the scene, along with members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana State Police and Department of Corrections, Ganthier said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, he said.

“This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras and we’ll continue to work towards that end,” Ganthier said. “However, we really, really want to get the public’s help and if there were other individuals involved, please call Crime Stoppers.”