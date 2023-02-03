National

Suspect arrested in case of tamarin monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo, police say

MADRID, SPAIN - 2022/08/13: Emperor tamarin (Saguinus imperator) pictured in its enclosure at Faunia zoo. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(CNN) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Dallas and charged in connection with the suspected theft of a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys that were recovered unharmed this week in an abandoned home a day after they vanished from the Dallas Zoo, police said.

Davion Irvin was arrested late Thursday night and charged with six counts of animal cruelty-non-livestock, Dallas Police said in a news release.

Irvin is being held at the Dallas County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

“The preliminary investigation and help from the public identified Irvin as the man Dallas Police were looking to speak with regarding the missing monkeys at the Dallas Zoo,” police said.

The monkeys’ disappearance followed a series of suspicious incidents at the zoo in recent weeks involving a leopard, langur monkeys and vulture, all of which have led to a hike in security.

This is a developing story and will be updated.