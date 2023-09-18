Suspect arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy

This undated photo provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows its Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023, by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was shot as he sat in a patrol car, authorities said Monday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the suspect surrendered at a home in the city of Palmdale early Monday.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot Saturday evening outside the Palmdale sheriff’s station and died at a hospital. He had become engaged to be married four days earlier.

Luna did not immediately provide a motive for the killing.

A “person of interest” was detained after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was found fatally shot over the weekend while sitting in his patrol car in what was believed to be an ambush, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died at a hospital after the Saturday evening shooting. Hundreds at a vigil Sunday mourned the death of the third-generation law-enforcement officer who had just gotten engaged four days before the shooting.

No information about the detained person or any motive for the attack was immediately released but Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna planned a late-morning news conference.

“Without warning, he was murdered while serving our community,” an emotional Luna said at a Sunday news conference during which he urged any potential witnesses to contact detectives. A $250,000 reward was offered for information.

The department released grainy surveillance video of a dark-colored sedan that pulled alongside the patrol car in the moments before the shooting.

Clinkunbroomer had just left the sheriff’s station in Palmdale, a city of more than 167,000 residents in the high desert of northern Los Angeles County. A “good Samaritan” spotted him and alerted station personnel.

The sheriff said Clinkunbroomer was a third-generation deputy, following his father and grandfather into the department, and had been assigned to the Palmdale station since July 2018. He was also newly engaged.

“He had so much ahead of him,” Luna said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the killing “horrific, unconscionable and shocking.” He ordered flags at the state capitol flown at half-staff in honor of Clinkunbroomer.

“In this time of mourning, we honor this legacy and send our deepest sympathies to Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s fiancée, his loved ones, and the men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” Newsom said in a statement Sunday. “Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s devotion to community and country will never be forgotten.”

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the deputies’ union, said Clinkunbroomer became engaged to be married four days before he was killed.

“Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer and his family are an integral part of the very essence of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, and this heart-wrenching murder cuts to the very core of our being,” ALADS President Richard Pippin said in a statement.

Deputy William Warner, who trained Clinkunbroomer, told the Los Angeles Times his determination to follow in his father‘s and grandfather’s footsteps was evident in his work ethic.

“He just wanted to do the best that he could do,” Warner said, “and do his small part to make a difference in the best way that he could.”

A huge crowd attended a vigil for the deputy Sunday evening outside the Palmdale station.