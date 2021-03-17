Suspect in Atlanta-area spa shootings might have intended more shootings in Florida, mayor says

This handout booking photo released by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office on March 16, 2021 shows 21-year-old shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long.

(CNN) – The man suspected of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area spas was on way to Florida “perhaps to carry out additional shootings,” when he was arrested Tuesday night, Atlanta’s mayor said Wednesday, citing investigators’ findings.

“This could have been significantly worse,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a news conference at Atlanta police headquarters. “It’s very likely there would have been more victims,”

While police have said six of the victims were Asian, “indicators right now are that it may not be” a hate crime, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, told investigators that he had issues, potentially sexual addiction, “and may have frequented some of these (spas) in the past,” Reynolds said.

Long has “what he considers a sex addition,” and claimed to see the spas as “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker said.

Still, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it was too early to know a motive. “There’s still a lot more work to be done. … We’re just not there as of yet.”

Bottoms, acknowledging most of the victims were Asian, said “we know (violence against Asian Americans) is an issue happening around the country; it’s unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.”

The spas were “legally operating businesses” which were not on the authorities’ radar, mayor said.