Teen shot, killed in Missouri in apparent fight over shoes

(AP) – Police say a man was shot and killed in an apparent fight over shoes in suburban Kansas City.

Grandview police say an officer responded Sunday night to a reported shooting and found 20-year-old Jaylen Blackmon, of Kansas City, dead on a sidewalk.

Witnesses told police that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation over a transaction for shoes between the victim and a teenager.

Blackmon’s family said he realized the shoes might be fakes and asked for his money back, but the teen shot and killed him. KSHB-TV reports that Blackmon’s family described his death as “senseless.” 

