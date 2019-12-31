Tennessee officer killed while chasing suspect on highway

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer in Tennessee was fatally hit by a car while chasing a suspect across a highway on foot.

News outlets report 31-year-old Hendersonville police Officer Spencer Bristol died Monday night from injuries sustained in the Interstate 65 crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Bristol was driving after a fleeing car that car crashed. The agency says the driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested while the passenger fled on foot with Bristol in pursuit.

Bristol was hit by oncoming traffic as he chased the man across the highway.

The man briefly evaded authorities before being taken into custody.