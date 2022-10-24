National

Tennessee skydiver dies after landing on field prior to high school football game

(CNN) — A skydiver has died after he landed on a football field prior to the start of a high school game in what Tennessee officials called a “tragic incident,” the Washington County Department of Education said in a statement.

The male skydiver, whose identity has not been released, was injured on Friday as he landed on the field at David Crockett High School, according to CNN affiliate WCYB. A Musket Bowl game was scheduled Friday evening between the David Crockett Pioneers and Daniel Boone Trailblazers in Jonesborough, Tennessee, according to the school’s website.

“On behalf of David Crockett High School, Daniel Boone High School, and the rest of the Washington County Schools community, we are saddened by the tragic incident that occurred prior to the start of tonight’s football game at the David Crockett High School football stadium,” read a statement to CNN from Washington County Department of Education Chief Operations Officer Jarrod Adams.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” added the school district statement. “We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with the loss of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather,” the statement adds.

CNN reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning but did not receive a response. The school district says it will offer mental health support at its schools as students return to classes Monday.