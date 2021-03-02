National

Texas governor lifts mask mandate, reopens businesses 100%

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on May 18, 2020. (Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)
by: Amir Vera, CNN
(CNN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he’s lifting the mask mandate in Texas, even as health officials warn not to ease safety restrictions.

Abbott made the announcement during a Lubbock Chamber of Commerce event where he issued an executive order rescinding most of his earlier executive orders like the mask mandate.

“Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility and caring for your family members, friends and others in your community,” Abbott said. “People and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate.”

Texas joins 12 other states that do not have mask requirements.

Also, effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%, Abbott said.

