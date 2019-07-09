Texas police catch cow, latest Blue Bell licker

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some people have made national news in the past week after being caught licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on the shelves of grocery stores.
Now, Anson, Texas, Police Department has one of its own.
The Anson Police Department on Tuesday afternoon made this post on Facebook:
The post said, “***Further information: We are sharing this photo as part of a larger investigation with other agencies and private citizens.***”
It is currently unclear whether the cow will face charges, or what happened to the rest of the ice cream after the photo was taken.