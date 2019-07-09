Texas police catch cow, latest Blue Bell licker

The Anson Police Department posted this photo to Facebook with the caption: “A new Blue Bell licker has been located.” (Photo Provided/Anson, Texas, Police Department/Facebook)

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some people have made national news in the past week after being caught licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on the shelves of grocery stores.

Now, Anson, Texas, Police Department has one of its own.

The Anson Police Department on Tuesday afternoon made this post on Facebook:

A new Blue Bell licker has been located…***Further information: We are sharing this photo as part of a larger investigation with other agencies and private citizens.*** Posted by Anson Police Department on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

The post said, “***Further information: We are sharing this photo as part of a larger investigation with other agencies and private citizens.***”

It is currently unclear whether the cow will face charges, or what happened to the rest of the ice cream after the photo was taken.

