There is a Pumpkin Spice Day, you’ve been warned

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether it’s considered advantageous information or a woeful warning of annoyance, there’s no denying the popularity of a certain fall flavor that has garnered it a day designated on its behalf.

Pumpkin Spice Day is Oct. 1.

The titled date is according to National Day Calendar, but even its authors admit not knowing the day’s historic origin.

Often such days of suggested national observance are used by marketing campaigns to generate spending and attention via social media along with other promotions. One media company, Gambling.com, chose to use the approaching date as an opportunity to research the country’s obsession with the pumpkin spice flavor.

The coffee chain Starbucks is credited with creating the craze that’s closing in on its 20th year.

According to a timeline documented on the chain’s website, the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) was the 2003 brainchild of the company’s research and development team. It was created in an effort to add a seasonal recipe to the company’s fall lineup. The same group had previously found success in winter-inspired menu items, including the Eggnog Latte and Peppermint Mocha.

The team settled on a recipe that used a sugary sauce with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg that was tested for sales in 100 stores. The PSL was released across all locations in the U.S. in fall 2004.

Twenty years later, Gambling.com used Semrush and Google Trends to analyze the top keywords and search volume related to PSL to determine the states with the highest and lowest interest in the drink and recipes.

With data collected on Sept. 22, the researchers have determined Indiana is the sixth “Most Obsessed State with Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

The full Top 10 list organized through the analysis are:

Colorado Arizona Washington Alaska Wisconsin Indiana South Carolina Nevada Missouri New Mexico

Nationwide, Gambling.com found Mississippi to be the state least obsessed with the beverage.