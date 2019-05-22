Thousands sign petition calling for Danny DeVito to play Wolverine

(WFLA) – It seems like there’s a petition for everything these days and the latest one going viral has fans calling for a beloved actor to play a major role in future Marvel movies.

A Change.org petition is urging Marvel to cast Danny DeVito as the next Wolverine.

“The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman,” the petition creator wrote. “We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.”

Jackman first played Wolverine in the 2000 “X-Men” movie. He reprised his role in nine other movies, including cameos, over the next nearly two decades. The actor, now 50 years old, has since made it clear in reports that he’s done playing the mutant character.

Since he has put down the claws, fans want DeVito to take over. The 74-year-old currently stars on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He’s appeared in major films since the 70s including “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Car Wash” and “Matilda.”

The petition was started about two weeks ago with a goal of 5,000 signatures. More than 4,000 people have signed it so far. One person called it “the most important cause I’ve ever supported.”