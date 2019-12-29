Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika-like symbol

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WISH) — Police say a mural of legendary singer Tina Turner was vandalized with a red “swastika-type symbol.”

The Nazi symbol, drawn incorrectly, appeared Monday night and was reported to police the next day. The mural is on the pull-down storefront of a record store.

A store employee said his reaction was “a mix of deep disappointment and anger.”

Asheville police say the incident is under further investigation and they’re asking anyone with information on the vandalism to contact them.

