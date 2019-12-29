Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika-like symbol

National

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WISH) — Police say a mural of legendary singer Tina Turner was vandalized with a red “swastika-type symbol.”

The Nazi symbol, drawn incorrectly, appeared Monday night and was reported to police the next day. The mural is on the pull-down storefront of a record store.

A store employee said his reaction was “a mix of deep disappointment and anger.”

Asheville police say the incident is under further investigation and they’re asking anyone with information on the vandalism to contact them.

CNN Newsource contributed to this story.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: