Tom Hanks warns followers about fake ads using his image and voice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor Tom Hanks took to social media to alert his fans about what he said are misleading advertisements that falsely use his image and voice.

In a post on Instagram, Hanks said that his likeness has been misappropriated in ads promoting dubious health products and treatments.

“These advertisements, circulating widely online, falsely employ my name, image, and voice to endorse so-called miracle cures and wonder drugs,” Hanks said in the post.

“These ads have been created without my consent, fraudulently and through AI.”

Hanks emphasized that he is not associated with these ads or the products they promote.

“I have no connection to these promotions or the treatments being advertised, nor to the individuals endorsing them,” Hanks wrote.

The actor, who has openly discussed living with Type 2 diabetes, said he only consults his “board certified doctor regarding [his] treatment.”

Hanks joins a growing list of celebrities — including Drake, The Weeknd, and Taylor Swift– whose names and likenesses have been misused in AI-generated content and fake endorsements online.

In response to rising concerns about identity misuse, several state and federal lawmakers have recently advocated for stronger protections.

Tennessee recently enacted the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act, or ELVIS Act, designed to safeguard people from unauthorized use of their image and voice. The law took effect last month.