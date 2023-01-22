National

Tony Dungy apologizes for deleted, controversial tweet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tony Dungy, former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, issued an apology Saturday for a now-deleted tweet after he shared an urban myth this week about transgender and nonbinary children.

On Wednesday, Dungy referenced the debunked “litter box” myth in his response to a tweet by The Daily Wire, a prominent conservative website, about a Minnesota House bill requiring menstrual products in boys’ school bathrooms.

There is no evidence to support the claim about schools providing litter boxes for students “who identify as cats.”