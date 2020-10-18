National

Touch-and-go: US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. After almost two years circling the ancient asteroid, OSIRIS-REx will attempt to descend to the treacherous, boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/CSA/York/MDA via AP)
by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away is about to reach out and make contact.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

It will be America’s first crack at collecting asteroid samples for return to Earth, a feat accomplished so far only by Japan. Scientists want to bring back at least 2 ounces worth of Bennu — about a handful’s worth.

The spacecraft can touch down no more than three times to grab enough rubble.  The samples won’t arrive on Earth until 2023.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Purdue head football coach in isolation after presumed positive COVID-19 test

College Football /

Police believe alcohol a factor in Whitestown head-on collision that injured 2

Local /

Man accused of threatening to kidnap, kill Wichita mayor over mask mandate arrested

National /

Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before the election

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.